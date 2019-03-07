Issue 342 of Future Music is on sale now

Turning simple musical ideas into full tracks can sometimes be harder than it looks. While dance music structures can sometimes seem simple on paper, nailing those perfect builds, drops and breakdowns can take real skill.

That’s where our Club Construction cover feature comes in. Across nine pages of tutorials, tips and guides, we’ll show you how to turn those basic loops into full, club-ready arrangements packed full of excitement and drama.

Interviews

London Elektricity – Hospital founder Tony Colman invites us into his studio and lifts the lid on two decades of DnB wisdom

Arthur Baker – The studio legend behind the like of New Order and Afrika Bambaataa talks classic records, tech tips and more

Panda Bear – The Animal Collective lynchpin on his latest solo album

The Track: Huxley – The UK tech house master breaks down his new track Evolution on video

Classic Album – DJ Rap talks us through the creation of her ambitious debut Learning Curve

Joyce Muniz – The South American producer, DJ and radio host tells us about her studio workflow and more

Technique

Club Construction – Are you stuck in the world of loops and structural dead ends? Learn how to turn your ideas into killer, club-ready tracks with our tutorial guide

Producer’s Guide – Everything you need to know about working with version 2.0 of Elektron Overbridge

Modular Monthly – We flex the capabilities of the Befaco Crush Delay

Explainer – We dig into the fundamentals of East Coast synthesis

Reviews

Yamaha CP88

Korg Volca Modular

Future Sound Systems Gristleizer

Roundup: Next-level compressors

Arturia Pigments

EHX Grand Canyon

Steinberg AXR4

Samples

World Percussion – Go global with this pack of groove loops making use of sounds and rhythms from an assortment of worldwide musical traditions

Hip-Hop Essentials – Bass heavy kicks, vinyl-style hits, smooth synths and groovy piano loops – everything you need to make killer hip-hop beats

Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 12GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!