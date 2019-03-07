Issue 342 of Future Music is on sale now

Turning simple musical ideas into full tracks can sometimes be harder than it looks. While dance music structures can sometimes seem simple on paper, nailing those perfect builds, drops and breakdowns can take real skill.
That’s where our Club Construction cover feature comes in. Across nine pages of tutorials, tips and guides, we’ll show you how to turn those basic loops into full, club-ready arrangements packed full of excitement and drama.
Interviews
London Elektricity – Hospital founder Tony Colman invites us into his studio and lifts the lid on two decades of DnB wisdom
Arthur Baker – The studio legend behind the like of New Order and Afrika Bambaataa talks classic records, tech tips and more
Panda Bear – The Animal Collective lynchpin on his latest solo album
The Track: Huxley – The UK tech house master breaks down his new track Evolution on video
Classic Album – DJ Rap talks us through the creation of her ambitious debut Learning Curve
Joyce Muniz – The South American producer, DJ and radio host tells us about her studio workflow and more
Technique
Club Construction – Are you stuck in the world of loops and structural dead ends? Learn how to turn your ideas into killer, club-ready tracks with our tutorial guide
Producer’s Guide – Everything you need to know about working with version 2.0 of Elektron Overbridge
Modular Monthly – We flex the capabilities of the Befaco Crush Delay
Explainer – We dig into the fundamentals of East Coast synthesis
Reviews
Yamaha CP88
Korg Volca Modular
Future Sound Systems Gristleizer
Roundup: Next-level compressors
Arturia Pigments
EHX Grand Canyon
Steinberg AXR4
And more!
Samples
World Percussion – Go global with this pack of groove loops making use of sounds and rhythms from an assortment of worldwide musical traditions
Hip-Hop Essentials – Bass heavy kicks, vinyl-style hits, smooth synths and groovy piano loops – everything you need to make killer hip-hop beats
Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 12GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!