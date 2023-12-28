Issue 330 of Computer Music is on sale now

Issue 330 finds us in reflective mode as we look back at the year that was 2023 in music software releases. We highlight the products that brought innovation, quality or just generally impressed us: from DAWs to effects, softsynths to sample libraries, alongside products that can’t even be categorised. Elsewhere, our second main feature is a fascinating deep dive on how to use alternative OS Linux for music production.

Free Stuff!

Our big giveaway this month is a copy of chorus effect plugin Chorust by Beatskillz. With its engaging GUI, based on vintage hardware units of yesteryear, this chorus is great for thickening as well as modulation – a great addition to any studio toolbox. As ever, we also treat you to a sizable selection of free sample packs, exclusive to Computer Music readers. This month’s packs include Big Kicks + Sub Bass, Complex Beats, plus the usual LoopMasters demo packs.

Words of Wisdom

Our headline interview this month is with UK producer SILK, who’s currently lighting up charts with a string of infectious dance hits. In our chat he reveals the journey of hit single ‘Quiver’ from four-to-the-floor to something with that bit more swing. We also sat down with ’80s-loving quartet Magnetic Skies and heard about the tools and techniques that go into crafting their ‘future-retro’ sound.

Reviews Reviews Reviews

Enough looking back: our world class review section returns with brand-new-for-2024 releases getting our verdict. Under review this month are Sonic Charge Synplant 2, Soundiron Quadral 3, Baby Audio Transit, Austrian Audio MiCreator Studio and more.

So what are you waiting for? Get yourself a copy of Computer Music today…