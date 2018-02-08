Issue 328 of Future Music is on sale now

Traditionally, the start of the year always brings a flood of new music technology gear, as companies break out their latest releases for the NAMM trade show in California, and 2018 is no different.

Being just a few weeks in, it might be a little too early to call it, but here at FM we’re starting to feel like 2018 could be an especially good year for electronic music makers. Case in point, the two new hardware synths on this issue’s cover. First we have the Prologue, the grown-up sibling of one of our favourite synths in recent years, Korg’s Minilogue, which blends some genuinely impressive digital tricks with its classic analogue innards. In this issue, we get hands-on to find out what it’s all about.

Plus, we’re going in deep with Arturia’s MiniBrute 2 – the beefed-up, semi-modular reimagining of their popular analogue monosynth. Get to know its capabilities in this month’s Producer’s Guide, and find out how it fares on our test bench in our full review.

That’s not all though. In this issue’s news section, we’ve the full lowdown on all the hottest new synths, drum machines and production gear – including news and releases from Moog, Universal Audio, Bitwig and Waldorf.

Interviews

PBR Streetgang – The long-time production duo and Asylum residents tell us about how they put their first full album together after ten years in the game

Clarian – We check in on the Canadian producer and gawp at the truly epic gear collection at Lost Star studio

The Track: SQL – Pim van Horssen takes us through his remix of Sohn’s Lights, piece by piece in the studio

Classic Album – Dub Pistols on their genre-bending Speakers and Tweeters

Technique

Group mixing masterclass – Get your tracks sounding tighter than ever with our guide to group and bus mixing

Producer’s Guide – We take an in-depth look at Arturia’s new MiniBrute 2 and 2S

Modular Monthly – Stompbox effects and Eurorack

Toolkit – Get creative with gates

Reviews

Arturia MiniBrute 2/2S

Steinberg Cubase 9.5

Focal Shape monitors

Erica Synths Acidbox III

Arturia V Collection 5

And more...

Samples

Moog Loops and Hits – Basslines, grooves and hits with that raspy Ladder filter edge.

Experimental Breaks – Drum loops and hits pushed into the future with creative processing.

Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 12GB+ of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!