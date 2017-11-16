Issue 325 of Future Music is on sale now

Us music makers can often get a little hung up on fetishising all things analogue, and not without reason; it’s hard to replicate the grit, depth and spontaneity that comes with running sound through genuine analogue circuitry. But this analogue obsession can sometimes risk us overlooking the importance and appeal of classic digital instruments and effects.

That’s what we’re focussing on in this issue’s Retro Digital cover feature – the sounds, techniques and tools used in the age when DX7s and D-50s ruled supreme. We’ll show you how to capture and replicate those classic synth, effect and sampler sounds, and look at ways to incorporate them into modern productions.

All print and digital readers can grab all of this issue’s cover disc content from our new, improved download service at: filesilo.co.uk/futuremusic

Buy this issue now via:

Apple Newsstand (iPhone/iPad/iPod touch)

Google Play (Android/Chrome for PC/Mac)

Zinio (PC/Mac/Android/iOS)

In Print: Find your nearest UK stockist or order your copy direct from us!

All print and digital copies include access to 12GB+ of exclusive samples, videos, audio demos and more! Register your issue at: http://filesilo.co.uk/futuremusic

Interviews

Chloé – We head into the studio with the French experimental electro queen to find out more about her latest journey into uncharted sonic territory on new LP Endless Revisions

Kiasmos – Ólafur Arnalds and Janus Rasmussen tell us how their varied careers have influenced their joint project

François X – A leading light of Paris’s underground techno scene, we dig into the creation of his excellent new LP Irregular Passion

The Track: Guy Andrews – The UK producer breaks down Fjell, the lead track from his new LP for Houndstooth

Classic Album – Joey Beltram, break down his floor-focused techno classic Places

Technique

Retro Digital – Capture the classic synth sound of the ’80s and ’90s with our celebration of vintage digital hardware

Producer’s Guide to the DSI Rev2 – Exploring Dave Smith’s Prophet ‘08 follow up

Modular Monthly – Dive into 2hp’s range of compact modules

Toolkit – We get creative with cutting-edge delay tools

Reviews

DSI Prophet Rev2

Korg Grandstage

Blue Cat Audio Late Replies

Polyend Seq Step Sequencer

Round-up: 2017’s best free software instruments

Roland Lightpad Block M

Group test: Push 2 vs Maschine Mk3

Sontronics Solo

And more...

Samples

Drum Hardware – We break out a few of our favourite hardware beatmakers for a pack stuffed full of drum machine goodness

Synth Impacts – Get a host of dramatic one shots and intense hits, designed to totally change the dynamic of your tracks

Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 12GB+ of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!