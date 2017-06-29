Issue 320 of Future Music is on sale now

This issue of Future Music sees two of the summer's hottest hardware releases land on the FM test bench: Novation's Circuit Mono Station synth and Elektron's new sampling drum machine Digitakt. Both get the full review treatment inside, plus we delve into the Digitakt's deep workflow for a hands-on Producer’s Guide tutorial.

On top of that, we’re going in deep on the Art Of Arrangement. Do you find yourself creating hundreds of loops but struggle to turn them into full tracks? We’re here to help. Across our massive tutorial feature we’ll serve up a ton of tips to help you structure killer tracks. Then, in this month’s edition of Toolkit, we’re exploring cutting-edge reverb plugins and creative ways to add space to a mix. On the cover disc and Vault download you’ll find in-depth videos to accompany both.

Interviews

!!! – We check in with the American ex-post-punk group – aka Chk Chk Chk – quizzing them on gear, their 20-year career, and how they create their tracks

Ekoplekz – The tape obsessive spills the beans about keeping things fresh in the studio, and how FM helped create his trademark sound

Tube & Berger – We hear from the Kitball label owners about the latest toys used on their new album

The Track: Black Saint – The London trio break down their infectious hit Could You Love Me?

Classic Album – Trentemøller breaks down The Last Resort track-by-track

Technique

The Art Of Arrangement – Turn your ideas and inspiration into full tracks with our expert creativity advice

Producer’s Guide to Elektron Digitakt – We flex the deep sequencing power of the Swedes’ killer new sampler

Modular Monthly – Intellijel and Cylonix’ Rainmaker delay

Reviews

Elektron Digitakt

Novation Circuit Mono Station

Korg Kronos

Cyclone Analogic TT-78 and TT-606

Round-up: UAD 9.2

Shure KSM8 mic

Head To Head: TB-303 clones

And more...

Samples

Destroyed Beats – Gritty, hard-hitting drum sounds, heavily processed by outboard gear.

Synth Orchestra – Synthesized strings, horns and choral samples to inject some drama into your tracks.

Access the FM sample archive! – Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 8GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!