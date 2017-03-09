Issue 316 of Future Music is on sale now

This issue of Future Music is all about atmosphere and ambience. In this month’s cover feature we’ll show you how to add detailed backdrops and intricate textures to your tracks. We’ve guides to help you enrich your productions, whether you want to go ‘full Eno’ or simply add a touch of character to your next club floor-filler. Then, in the latest Producer’s Guide, we’ll show you how to capture the complex, evolving synth sound of Electronic Ambient icons like The Orb, Boards Of Canada and Aphex Twin.

Interviews

Thievery Corporation – Over 20 years since they started, Thievery Corporation are still going strong making their sumptuous blend of Worldbeat and Downtempo-flavoured Dub. We chat to Eric Hilton about new album, The Temple Of I & I

Moiré – We meet up with the London-based producer to chat about his new LP No Future

Clap! Clap! – We catch up with the inventive producer and talk about his unique sound, the new album and working with Paul Simon

The Track: Roosevelt – Marius Lauber talks us through the creation of ’70s-influenced cut, Wait Up

Classic Album – MachineDrum on his classic debut LP, Now You Know

Technique

Atmosphere & Ambience – Learn how to add texture and depth to your tracks with our backdrops and atmospheres masterclass

Producer’s Guide to Ambient Synths – Get the evolving instruments sounds of BoC, The Orb and Aphex Twin

Modular Monthly – Expressive drums with Entity from SSF

Reviews

Behringer DeepMind 12

Bitwig Studio 2

Korg Volca Kick

Round-up: Delay Plug-Ins

Waldorf DVCA1

Head-To-Head: Compact Digital Mixers

Samples

Destroyed Synths – Classic synth hits and loops, each crushed, overdriven and distorted out of all recognition for quality grittiness!

Funk Keys – Funk-stuffed loops and lines that capture the synth, organ and key sounds of classic ’70s hits.

Access the FM sample archive: – Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 8GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!