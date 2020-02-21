Is this the best Gibson SG guitar deal online right now?

We love a guitar bargain here, and when it's on one of the greatest designs of all time… all the better. European retailer Thomann currently have stock of 2016 USA Gibson SG Specials in Faded Brown or Cherry for £499. That's a lot of guitar for the price.

We love the stripped down workhorse look of these finishes so much that the price is just an added bonus. Ok, it's a big added bonus!

(Image credit: Gibson)

The 2016 spec doesn't really hold it back here because it's timeless quality; mahogany body with one-piece mahogany neck, rosewood fretboard, Gibson 490R and 490T humbuckers, Tune-o-matic bridge and Vintage tuners (no robot tuner shenanigans here).

SG History (Image credit: Future) Historic hardware: the story of the Gibson SG

Though if you do want an G-Force Auto Tuning on it they have those too here for £499 too.

You even get a Gibson gig bag.

Head over to Thomann to grab one in Brown or Cherry while you can.