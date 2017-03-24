Historic hardware: the story of the Gibson SG

Designed to break Fender’s hold on the early 60s guitar market, Gibson’s rebooted Les Pauls survived spec tweaks, a name change and the ire of Mr Paul himself, to become the brand’s biggest-selling guitars

It’s Thursday, 7 May 1964 at Chorlton railway station on Wilbraham Road in Manchester. As a Granada TV crew shoot footage for a programme called The Gospel and Blues Train, American rock ’n’ roll pioneer Sister Rosetta Tharpe arrives in a horse-drawn carriage, climbs out and turns to face an audience of blues-obsessed students and mods on the opposite platform. Just as the heavens open, she launches into Didn’t It Rain? pulls off a killer guitar solo then jokes, “Pretty good for a woman, ain’t it?”

The SG Standard is Gibson’s biggest-selling solidbody guitar of all time

Tharpe’s incendiary performance - and those of her fellow travellers Muddy Waters and Sonny Boy Williamson - lit a fire under the kids who caught the show, some of whom formed blues bands in its wake.

Looking back at the footage, what makes it even more notable is Tharpe’s choice of guitar. The good sister was an early adopter of the SG-bodied Gibson Les Paul Custom…

From mid-1961 to 1963, the guitars we now know as the Gibson SG Standard and SG Custom were actually labelled as Les Paul models. At the end of that period they were officially renamed as SGs (Solid Guitar). The SG Standard - as cherished by Angus Young of AC/DC, Revolver period Beatle George Harrison, Cream-era Eric Clapton (with his psychedelic ‘Fool’ guitar), Robby Krieger of The Doors and Modfather Paul Weller - is Gibson’s biggest-selling solidbody guitar of all time.

Just like the original single-cutaway Les Paul models, the new guitars inspired a couple of more affordable models: the single P-90 SG Junior and the twin P-90 SG Special, the latter used and abused to great effect by Pete Townshend of The Who.

Although they weren’t part of the SG family, the twinhorn body shape was assigned to the entrylevel Melody Maker from 1966, the EB-0 and EB-3 bass guitars, and Jimmy Page’s favourite EDS-1275 doubleneck behemoth.

We’re aided and abetted in this pick through the birth of the iconic double-cut by Paul Tucker of Vintage ‘n’ Rare Guitars in Bath, who recently took delivery of the ’61 Les Paul Custom and ’61 and ’62 Les Paul Standards that grace these pages with their awesomeness. First, some SG history 101…

