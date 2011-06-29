The 10 greatest Gibson SG players

The Mahogany Rush mainman is a true guitarist’s guitar player, and is rarely afforded the respect his powerful tone and superb Hendrix-influenced lead playing deserves.

He’s been widely renowned for tonehound tendencies, modding amps and pedals, and sporting gargantuan pedalboards – but his beloved 1961 Les Paul SG has always been the essential link in the signal chain.

Listen: Mahogany Rush - Land Of 1000 Nights (1975)