Is Slate Digital’s All Access Pass the most compelling music software subscription deal yet?

Slate Digital has been a keen advocate of the plugin subscription model for a while now, but its new All Access Pass is its most compelling offering yet.

This includes not only all of Slate’s effect plugins - plus a few from the likes of Overloud and Kilohearts - but also the Sonic Academy Ana 2 synth and full access to the Slate Academy online production school. What’s more, as long as you continue your subscription, you’ll get every future plugin, instrument and masterclass course, too.

When we spoke to Slate Digital boss Steven Slate earlier this year he said that introducing a subscription option was “probably the best decision of my entire career,” and predicted that other companies will follow suit. While some still have doubts about the subscription model for software, the Slate offering does look tempting if you want a lot of high-quality plugins in one hit but can’t afford to pay for them upfront.

The All Access Pass will cost you $14.99 a month if you sign up for a year, though you can also prepay a lump sum of $149.99 for 12 months (which effectively means that you get two months free). Those who don’t want to make an annual commitment can go for the $24.99 a month option.

