Is Native Instruments about to offload Traktor to Allen & Heath?

It sounds like there is a rumour doing the rounds that implies Allen & Heath is about to take Traktor off Native instruments' hands.

Gearnews has reported that Allen & Heath is poised to buy Traktor from the troubled Berlin-based firm.

At this point, it all seems to be hearsay as the story doesn't appear to quote any sources, but the revelation is interesting nonetheless.

Selling off its DJing arm certainly makes sense since the company announced job losses and a need to create a "unified platform" last year.

The German company has spent a fair amount of time in the headlines of late that eludes to things not going all too well at NI right now. Daniel Haver and Mate Galic's recent step down to make way for new leadership seemed to sum things up, following it's response to systemic racism, bias and inequality and the decision to backtrack on the move to discontinue its ‘legacy’ software.

As for what this would mean for Allen & Heath, a move into digital DJing and hybrid control that is currently dominated by Pioneer DJ isn't the craziest idea ever and could be an exciting direction for the company to go in.

We hope to bring you more news on this story as it becomes available.