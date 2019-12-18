Is Moog preparing to launch the Subsequent 25 synth?

Leaked images from a Polish music retailer’s catalogue suggest that Moog’s next synth release might be the Subsequent 25.

Not simply a downsized Subsequent 37 , as its name might suggest, this also appears to share common ground with the Sub Phatty , another Moog synth. It looks set to be a duophonic (paraphonic) instrument with a 25-note aftertouch-capable keyboard, two ADHDSR envelopes and an arpeggiator. According to the catalogue, it’ll come with 256 presets and a companion plugin editor.

A direct conversion of the listed Polish price brings the Subsequent 25 in at more than $1,150, but that seems a little high to us. If it is real, our suspicion is that the official announcement will come at or slightly before the 2020 NAMM Show.

(Via Synth Anatomy)