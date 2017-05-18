Moog’s Subsequent 37 CV synth is designed to play nice with your Eurorack rig

As 2017’s Moogfest gets under way, Moog has revealed that a new limited edition version of its Sub 37 synth is coming. The Subsequent 37 CV will be restricted to a run of 2000 units, with the first 125 being built live on-site at Moogfest.

The biggest news is that the synth offers four assignable CV outputs and two assignable Gate outputs for connectivity with modular systems, including those of the Eurorack variety. There’s also an upgraded keybed, a high-power headphone amp for live monitoring, and a modified analogue signal path.

The Subsequent 37’s mixer features double the headroom of its predecessor’s, enabling reshaped gain-staging of the Ladder filter that’s said to result in boosted harmonic saturation and analogue compression. There’s also a retuned Multidrive circuit for more grit and growl.

The first 125 Subsequent 37 CVs are available exclusively via Guitar Center and at Moogfest priced at $1,799. Pricing for the other units is still to be confirmed.

Find out more on the Moog website.