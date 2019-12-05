Is Korg about to bring back the Triton synth? Here’s the evidence

A post shared by KORG apps (@korg_app) A photo posted by on on Dec 4, 2019 at 1:00am PST

In a break from the never-ending round of Behringer synth teases, Korg has got in on the action and previewed a “new legendary synthesizer recreation”.

There are a couple of clues as to what this might be. Firstly, it’s worth noting that the teaser video originates from the Korg apps Instagram account, so we’re probably talking about an iOS synth here. And then there are the visuals: that shadowy keyboard in the background looks very much like a Korg Triton, a classic workstation synth from 1999.

Having already created an iOS version of the M1, one of its earlier synth workstations, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Korg creating a mobile version of the Triton. And, with all things ‘90s now very much back in fashion, what better time to do it than now?

We await further details on the Korg website.