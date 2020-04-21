InMusic acquires FXpansion’s classic BFD drum software from ROLI

ROLI has offloaded another of its assets - this time, the BFD drum sampler that it acquired in 2016 when it purchased UK developer FXpansion, which created the popular drum software. It’s been picked up by InMusic, the parent company of the likes of Akai Professional, Alesis, M-Audio and Numark.

FXpansion released the first version of BFD way back in 2003, and it quickly became popular with producers who wanted access to studio-quality, multi-channel acoustic drum sounds. It’s always been regarded as one of the finest options out there for realistic acoustic drum kit emulation - in fact, it was the first virtual instrument to even attempt to fully emulate all the depth and nuance of the real thing. The software is currently at version 3 , and has also spawned multiple expansions.

InMusic has taken on not only the BFD software, but also the “entire engineering department” that works on it.

“We recognize that today is a very difficult time for so many and we’re looking forward to a quick recovery for all,” says Jack O’Donnell, CEO of inMusic. “Our optimism for the future knows no bounds and we’re very excited to welcome the entire BFD team as part of our family of companies.”