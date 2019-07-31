More

Influential hip-hop and LA beat scene producer Ras G dies, aged 39

Co-founder of Brainfeeder collective remembered

One of hip-hop’s most influential producers, Ras G, has passed away at the age of 39, it has been confirmed.

Born Gregory Shorter Jr. and hailing from Los Angeles, California, Ras G was one of the founder members of the Brainfeeder collective alongside Flying Lotus and was also involved with Leaving Records, Poo-Bah Records and Ramp Recordings.

Though the cause of death has been unconfirmed, Ras had recently been suffering from ill-health, announcing on Instagram, late last year, that he’d been hospitalised with “pneumonia, borderline high blood pressure, diabetes, hypothyroidism and heart failure”.

His brother, Bryan Shorter, has set up a Gofundme page in Gregory’s honour to help the family with the costs of keeping his legacy alive. 