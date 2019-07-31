Influential hip-hop and LA beat scene producer Ras G dies, aged 39

One of hip-hop’s most influential producers, Ras G, has passed away at the age of 39, it has been confirmed.

Born Gregory Shorter Jr. and hailing from Los Angeles, California, Ras G was one of the founder members of the Brainfeeder collective alongside Flying Lotus and was also involved with Leaving Records, Poo-Bah Records and Ramp Recordings.

Though the cause of death has been unconfirmed, Ras had recently been suffering from ill-health, announcing on Instagram, late last year, that he’d been hospitalised with “pneumonia, borderline high blood pressure, diabetes, hypothyroidism and heart failure”.

His brother, Bryan Shorter, has set up a Gofundme page in Gregory’s honour to help the family with the costs of keeping his legacy alive.

Ras_G has left the planet, far beyond the galaxy.Show us the way to the cosmos my friend. I will love you forever.Thank you for your time on earth.Ohhhhhhrassssssssss*airhorn*July 29, 2019

It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to one of our brothers, Gregory Shorter, aka RAS G. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, & fans worldwide. One of the founders of BRAINFEEDER & LA Beat Scene. Rest In Peace G. We love you. (Ohhh Rass! • Airhornn!) pic.twitter.com/1pd8wX6FyiJuly 29, 2019

Due to the sudden loss of our long time employee and friend Ras G we will be closed for business today. Roll one up for G today. pic.twitter.com/oMkoi7fyQGJuly 29, 2019

Wishing Ras_G a peaceful voyage to the ultimate Space Base in the cosmos. Ras was one of the most prolific and influential producers of the LA beat scene and showed us what true artistry and authenticity really is. Our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fans. pic.twitter.com/1hJsKNUtLsJuly 29, 2019

Take a moment out of your evening and say thank you to your version of a higher power for the energy that is was and will always be known as Ras G...July 31, 2019

just seen news about Ras G, so incredibly sad, was a true visionary in his own world n a weirdo in the greatest possible sense, grateful for the times I did get to spend w him. RIPJuly 29, 2019