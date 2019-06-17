IK Multimedia’s new product promises a fresh take on “the oldest instruments in human history”

The teaser video format is now so well-worn that it’s almost descended into self-parody, but that hasn’t stopped IK Multimedia from dropping another short clip ahead of a new product launch on 20 June.

All the key ingredients are here - dramatic music with just a hint of menace, words flashing up on screen and the promise of a “musical breakthrough” - but, as is the norm with these things, we don’t really learn a great deal.

We are told that the product represents “a new approach” to “the oldest instruments in human history”, while the “hits soon” line seems to confirm that some kind of percussive instrument could be coming our way.

We’ll know more on Thursday, when we’ll be back with all the details.