IK Multimedia’s ARC System is now even better at fixing the acoustic response of your room

It’s been a decade since IK Multimedia introduced its ARC room correction system, and five years since it was updated to version 2. Now we have v2.5, comprising a new MEMS measurement microphone, measurement software and an audio correction plugin.

The system, which is based on Audyssey MultEQ XT32 patented technology, is designed to analyse your room and then compensate for any problems with its acoustic response. The theory is that this will enable you to create better mixes.

In combination with the software, the new MEMs mic promises to enable even greater correction accuracy, with a reported precision of +/- 0.5dB. Acoustic information is captured at multiple locations, and the MultEQ XT32 technology is designed to correct both time and frequency response problems.

ARC System 2.5 also features a Virtual Monitoring feature, which is designed to shape the sound of the monitoring setup to match multiple devices (TVs, car stereos, small speakers etc) so that you know how your mix will translate.

The updated system will be released in July priced at $200/€200, though if you already own an IK product that cost $100/€100 or more you can have it for $150/€150. Current ARC 2 users can upgrade their software for free, while upgrades from previous versions start at $50/€50. The new MEMS mic can be had for $70/€70 if you’re an existing ARC user.

