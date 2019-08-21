IK Multimedia tease Brian May AmpliTube software release

IK Multimedia have released a 22-second video on YouTube teasing the release of a new amp and effects modelling software package with "Tones that will rock you."

One needn't be blessed with Sherlock Holmes' powers of deduction to assume that some sort of AmpliTube product launch is imminent and it'll be bringing a suite of Brian May/Queen tones to your desktop.

IK Multimedia have provided no details whatsoever save for this YouTube video above so – please – speculate wildly.

But IK Multimedia has good form with artist collaborations.

Their previous AmpliTube artist packages have included the Dimebag Darrell CFH Collection, which modelled Dimebag's rig with help from his longtime guitar tech Grady Champion, all Slash's signature models and tones on a desktop app/DAW plug-in, and the AT Jimi Hendrix Anniversary Collection, which was launched in 2012 to commemorate what would have been Jimi's 70th birthday.

What do they have in mind for Brian May?

More details as and when they arise... In the meantime, here's a classic Brian May instructional video from Star Licks, released in 1983, in which he explains how he gets some of his incredible tones.