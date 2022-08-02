Here’s how you can get IK Multimedia’s $130 T-RackS Comprexxor plugin for free

If your current compressor is failing to, um, impressor, IK Multimedia could have an offer that you’ll struggle to refuse. It’s currently giving away its T-RackS Comprexxor (opens in new tab) plugin (worth $130) for nothing - providing you’re willing to answer a few questions about studio monitors, that is.

Inspired by Empirical Labs’ Distressor - a supremely flexible and creative analogue hardware unit that’s also been emulated by Slate Digital , Universal Audio and Softube - Comprexxor offers eight selectable curves, selectable second or third order harmonic saturation, high-pass/band-pass filters on the sidechain path and more.

Comprexxor is described by IK as “The Swiss Army Knife of compressors,” and it’s not hard to see why. It runs both as a standalone plugin or within the T-RackS 5 shell (if you don’t own the paid version you can download and install the free T-RackS 5 CS version).