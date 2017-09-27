Slate Digital releases FG-Stress, its Empirical Labs Distressor emulation

Two years ago, Slate Digital set itself the unenviable task of emulating the Empirical Labs Distressor, a highly-regarded analogue compressor, and now it’s released the fruits of its modelling labours in the form of the FG-Stress.

The Distressor is notable for its unique topology; every ratio is effectively a different compressor, making it extremely versatile. The same can be said of FG-Stress, which is capable of mimicking the tone of VCA, tube and vintage opto compressors.

Find out more in the video tour above and on the Slate Digital website, where you can download a demo. FG-Stress costs $199 to buy outright, or you can have it as part of one of Slate’s subscription plans. It runs on PC and Mac and comes in VST/AU/AAX formats.