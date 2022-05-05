IK Multimedia's iRig Pro Quattro I/O is a brutish 4-channel field recording audio interface

IK Multimedia’s iRig audio interfaces are now very different beasts to the simple iPhone recording adapter that kicked off the range back in 2010. In fact, when you cast eyes on the new iRig Pro Quattro I/O, ‘beast’ is the operative word, as it looks like it could be a 4-channel field recording monster.
Promising “to deliver broadcast-quality results anywhere and anytime,” the Quattro features four low-noise mic preamps with phantom power, along with Hi-Z and line-level instrument, RCA and TRS inputs. You also get XLR balanced, 3.5mm stereo and headphone outputs, along with MIDI I/O.
The device is designed to work with your iPhone, iPad, Android device, Mac or PC right out of the box, but it can also serve as a standalone mic preamp or line mixer. It comes with a built-in limiter and offers direct monitoring.
The iRig Pro Quattro I/O also comes with a built-in “digitally enhanced MEMs” microphone, and there are optional stereo mic capsules. There’s a stereo mode that mixes up to four audio sources down to two channels for streaming or recording, with a mono mode extending compatibility for those who want to stream to social media.
In Multichannel mode, meanwhile, the XLR mic/Hi-Z instrument and mic/line combo jacks or RCA/3.5 mm stereo line inputs are routed to channels 1 to 4 respectively so that they can be sent to separate channels in your DAW.
There are other well-thought-out features, too: while the built-in limiter is designed to stop clipping on channels 1 and 2, when you’re in stereo or mono mode, inputs 3 and 4 can be used as ‘safety channels’, recording a backup of channels 1 and 2 that’s reduced by 12dB.
There’s also Loopback+, which lets you use channels 3 and 4 to route mic or line-level signals to audio apps so that they can be processed, then through the Loopback feature into channels 1 and 2 and on into your streaming app. This effectively means that you can use any iOS or Android app as a ‘plugin’ for your streams.
Speaking of apps, iRig Pro Quattro I/O ships with plenty of Mac and PC software: AmpliTube 5 SE, T-RackS 5 SE, and your choice of two further SE/CE titles from a list that includes SampleTank, Miroslav Philharmonik, MODO BASS, MODO DRUM or Syntronik 2.
On the iOS side, meanwhile, you get fully-loaded versions of iRig Recorder 3 and MixBox.
The standard version of iRig Pro Quattro I/O is shipping now priced at $350/€350. This includes USB and Lightning cables, batteries and a 1/4-inch thread camera adapter.
The Deluxe version, meanwhile, is expected at the end of June and adds two iRig Mic XY microphones, an Rig Mic XY windscreen, a carrying case and a 9V power supply. This will cost $450/€450.
Find out more on the IK Multimedia website.