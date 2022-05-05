IK Multimedia's iRig Pro Quattro I/O is a brutish 4-channel field recording audio interface

IK Multimedia’s iRig audio interfaces are now very different beasts to the simple iPhone recording adapter that kicked off the range back in 2010 . In fact, when you cast eyes on the new iRig Pro Quattro I/O, ‘beast’ is the operative word, as it looks like it could be a 4-channel field recording monster.

Promising “to deliver broadcast-quality results anywhere and anytime,” the Quattro features four low-noise mic preamps with phantom power, along with Hi-Z and line-level instrument, RCA and TRS inputs. You also get XLR balanced, 3.5mm stereo and headphone outputs, along with MIDI I/O.

The device is designed to work with your iPhone, iPad, Android device, Mac or PC right out of the box, but it can also serve as a standalone mic preamp or line mixer. It comes with a built-in limiter and offers direct monitoring.

The iRig Pro Quattro I/O also comes with a built-in “digitally enhanced MEMs” microphone, and there are optional stereo mic capsules. There’s a stereo mode that mixes up to four audio sources down to two channels for streaming or recording, with a mono mode extending compatibility for those who want to stream to social media.

In Multichannel mode, meanwhile, the XLR mic/Hi-Z instrument and mic/line combo jacks or RCA/3.5 mm stereo line inputs are routed to channels 1 to 4 respectively so that they can be sent to separate channels in your DAW.

(Image credit: IK Multimedia)

There are other well-thought-out features, too: while the built-in limiter is designed to stop clipping on channels 1 and 2, when you’re in stereo or mono mode, inputs 3 and 4 can be used as ‘safety channels’, recording a backup of channels 1 and 2 that’s reduced by 12dB.

There’s also Loopback+, which lets you use channels 3 and 4 to route mic or line-level signals to audio apps so that they can be processed, then through the Loopback feature into channels 1 and 2 and on into your streaming app. This effectively means that you can use any iOS or Android app as a ‘plugin’ for your streams.

Speaking of apps, iRig Pro Quattro I/O ships with plenty of Mac and PC software: AmpliTube 5 SE, T-RackS 5 SE, and your choice of two further SE/CE titles from a list that includes SampleTank, Miroslav Philharmonik, MODO BASS, MODO DRUM or Syntronik 2.

On the iOS side, meanwhile, you get fully-loaded versions of iRig Recorder 3 and MixBox.

The standard version of iRig Pro Quattro I/O is shipping now priced at $350/€350. This includes USB and Lightning cables, batteries and a 1/4-inch thread camera adapter.

The Deluxe version, meanwhile, is expected at the end of June and adds two iRig Mic XY microphones, an Rig Mic XY windscreen, a carrying case and a 9V power supply. This will cost $450/€450.

Find out more on the IK Multimedia website.