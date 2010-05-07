AmpliTube iRig comes to iPhone/iPad

There are various versions of the AmpliTube for iPhone software.

PRESS RELEASE: IK Multimedia is pleased to announce AmpliTube iRig: the ultimate mobile guitar amp and effects rig system for iPhone/iPod Touch/iPad.

AmpliTube iRig is a combination of an easy-to- use instrument interface adapter for iPhone, iPod Touch and iPad mobile devices, and the new AmpliTube for iPhone software for guitar & bass.

With AmpliTube iRig, you can plug your guitar into your iPhone* and jam anywhere with world-class guitar and bass tones, from the leader in studio-class guitar and bass software.

Simply plug the iRig interface into your iPhone*, plug your instrument into the appropriate input jack, plug in your headphones, amp or powered speakers, download AmpliTube FREE for iPhone and start rocking!

You'll have at your fingertips the sound and control of 3 simultaneous stompbox effects + amplifier + cabinet + microphone just like a traditional guitar or bass stage rig!

Add amps and effects as you need them — you can expand your rig with up to 10 stomps, 5 amps, 5 cabinets and 2 microphones in the AmpliTube iRig app custom shop.

The new iRig interface adapter is the easiest way to get your instrument's signal into your iPhone/iPod Touch/iPad mobile device. Simply plug iRig into your mobile device, plug your instrument into the iRig, plug headphones or amplifier to the output and you are ready to rock!

The iRig is the ideal companion not only to the AmpliTube for iPhone app, but also works with any other recording, processing or tuning app. Plus, you can also use the iRig with line level signal sources such as synthesizers, keyboards or mixers.

*Compatible also with iPod Touch and iPad. AmpliTube for iPhone

At the core of the AmpliTube iRig System is AmpliTube - the leader in gear modeling software for professional recording studios.

Now AmpliTube for iPhone gives you incredible, ultrarealistic sound and functionality in a convenient mobile platform app.

With the AmpliTube for iPhone software, you'll have an entire guitar/bass rig at your fingertips, comprised of 3 simultaneous stompbox effects, an amp-head plus cabinet and a microphone.

With AmpliTube fully loaded, you will be able to choose between 5 amp models (clean, crunch, lead, metal, bass) with full tone and drive controls, 10 stompbox effects (delay, flanger, phaser, overdrive, distortion, filter, wah, fuzz, octaver, chorus), 5 cabinets and 2 microphones (dynamic and condenser).

Plus, AmpliTube for iPhone features a chromatic digital tuner and a metronome. You can also import and play along with songs or backing tracks, and create, save and recall up to 36 presets on the fly!

- Real-time guitar and bass mobile multi-FX app

- Full rig made by 3 simultaneous stompboxes + amp + cabinet + mic

- 10 Stomps, 5 Amps, 5 Cabinets, 2 Mics available

- Import and play along with songs and backing tracks with real-time effects

- 36 presets can be saved/recalled on the fly

- Includes tuner/metronome

- FREE, LE and Full versions available

- FREE and LE versions expandable with a-la-carte downloadable gear

- Same low-latency as Mac/PC system

Pricing and availability

AmpliTube iRig: $39.99/€29.99** MSRP and is already available for pre-orders from the IK online store as well as from IK selected dealers and distributors worldwide.

AmpliTube for iPhone will be available in 3 versions from the iTunes App Store: FREE, LE and FULL.

AmpliTube FREE: Includes 2 stompboxes, 1 amp+cabinet, and 2 microphones.

AmpliTube LE: Includes 4 stompboxes, 1 amplifier + cabinet, 2 microphones for $2.99/€2.39.

More gear can be added to FREE and LE through in-app purchase of a-la-carte models with stompboxes costing $2.99/€2.39 each and amplifiers + cabinets for $4.99/€3.99 each.

AmpliTube FULL: Includes the entire collection of available gear with 10 stompboxes, 5 amps + cabinets and 2 microphones for $19.99/€15.99.

Coming soon, AmpliTube iRig and AmpliTube for iPhone will be available in stores and on the iTunes App Store.

