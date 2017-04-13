IK Multimedia fires up AmpliTube Fender Collection 2 for iOS

IK Multimedia announced seven more Fender amps would be joining the AmpliTube fray at the tail end of last year, and now those classic models are set to hit iPhone and iPad with Fender Collection 2 for iOS.

The collection brings together four '57 Custom series models, including the '57 Custom Champ, '57 Custom Deluxe, '57 Custom Twin-Amp, and '57 Custom Pro; as well as three vintage models, namely an original '53 Fender Bassman, a '57 Bandmaster and the iconic '65 Fender Super Reverb.

Dynamic Interaction Modelling promises to replicate the behaviour of every component in the circuit, making for increased realism, while all the models are Fender-approved.

Fender Collection 2 for iOS is available now from IK Multimedia or as an in-app purchase in the following configurations: