IK Multimedia adds 7 more iconic Fender guitar amps to AmpliTube

IK Multimedia has announced it will add seven more of Fender's best-loved guitar amps to its AmpliTube platform via the Fender Collection 2.

The new additions comprise five amps from the '57 Custom series - the '57 Custom Champ, '57 Custom Deluxe, '57 Custom Twin, '57 Custom Pro and the '57 Custom Bandmaster - plus models of an original '53 Fender Bassman and the iconic '65 Fender Super Reverb.

Read more: Fender EU Master Design '69 Stratocaster

Fender Collection 2 is available as an add-on for AmpliTube 3 and 4 via the Custom Shop, and offers all the features IK users expect, including post-amp effects loop, 3D mic placement, room selection and room mic adjustment, cabinet room mixer and more.

Each amp utilises IK's Dynamic Interaction Modelling to recreate physical components and how they interact together, and have all been approved by the R&D Team at Fender.

Fender Collection 2 is available in December 2016 for €149.99/$149.99 from IK Multimedia, and is also available as a bundle with AmpliTube 4 for €229.99/$229.99.