IK Multimedia's Black Friday deals are here, with up to 85% off Max versions of Total Studio, AmpliTube, SampleTank and T-RackS

IK Multimedia makes some of the best music software and hardware, delivering great products at even better prices. The company's MAX bundles deliver the best savings, with the top-tier Total Studio Max bundle including just about everything IK has ever produced in one complete solution. That's over €12,000 worth of software titles for a normal retail price of just €1,000. However, the deals get even better, thanks to Black Friday! Total Studio Max and all the other IK MAX bundles have just been slashed in price so you can save even more cash – up to 85% off (opens in new tab)!

AmpliTube 5 MAX, SampleTank 4 MAX, T-RackS 5 MAX and Total Studio 5 MAX all have huge savings until November 30. What were already fantastic Black Friday plugin bundle deals have now been reduced to their lowest ever prices. Here are the details…

(opens in new tab) Total Studio 3.5 MAX: Was €999.99 , now €199.99 (opens in new tab)

If you are new to the world of IK Multimedia, what easier way to sample it than buying everything in it? And what better time to do it, with 80% off?! Total Studio MAX has everything. You get 143 music production titles, 63 plugins, 15,500 instruments, 490 effects and 470GB of sounds. Enough stats for you? Just assume there's everything here for every part of the music production process, from getting the right guitar tone, through making great recordings, composing great songs, creating perfect mixes and tweaking great masters. It's half price to upgrade from any MAX product too, at just €99.99.

(opens in new tab) AmpliTube 5 MAX: Was €399.99 , now €99.99 (opens in new tab)

AmpliTube is the original guitar amp software suite, and now emulates every part of the guitar signal chain, including stomps, amps, cabs, speakers, mics, rooms and rack effects. With over 400 emulations and recreations of gear from Fender, Mesa/Boogie and Orange, plus signature setups from legends including Brian May and Joe Satriani, you can create just about any guitar tone you could ever wish for. With 75% off, now is the time to rock… for much less.

(opens in new tab) SampleTank 4 MAX: Was €499.99 , now €99.99 (opens in new tab)

SampleTank is one of the largest software workstations out there, and the one-stop, do-everything instrument for today's computer musician. The Max version features an incredible 8,000 instruments and 260GB of samples. There's everything from piano, percussion and electronic music-making collections, through pro drum kits, to future synths and even an entire orchestra. SampleTank 4 MAX is the ultimate instrument resource, with every sound you could possibly need just a mouse click away. With an incredible 80% off its retail price, that's 8,000 instruments for just €99.99!

(opens in new tab) T-Racks 5 MAX: Was €299.99 , now €99.99 (opens in new tab)

T-Racks is IK Multimedia's suite of rack effects. Where SampleTank does a set suite of virtual instruments, here are the effects to go with them, featuring everything including compressors and limiters, equalizers, channel strips, reverbs and more. You get famous emulations like the White 2A, the VC-670 and EQ P73, plus processors for all aspects of mixing and mastering across a total of 38 effects. This is the ultimate virtual outboard rack, and with €200 off, it's the best time to install it in your virtual studio.

These IK Studio deals are, according to IK, “the lowest prices ever on MAX-ed out products” so now is quite definitely the time to leap in if you have ever been tempted by IK's instruments and emulations.

Don't worry too much if you miss out though, as we'll be sharing all the best Black Friday music deals we can find across Cyber weekend.

