Download the “bright and modern” IK Multimedia Art Deco Piano for free

IK Multimedia is continuing its policy of giving away free music software to subscribers of its newsletter by offering them Art Deco Piano, a SampleTank instrument that usually retails for €79.99 and is powered by more than 1GB of sample content.
This recreates the look and sound of the visually-striking 1930s Blüthner PH grand piano. Instead of being housed in a wooden cabinet, this is made of metal, leather and other materials, and is known for its bright and modern sound.
As such, the Art Deco Piano should cut nicely through a mix; it was captured using a matched pair of Neumann TLM-170R condenser mics running into top-quality studio preamps. Each note was sampled at eight velocities, and there are 10 presets.
Art Deco Piano works both in the full version of SampleTank 4 and the Custom Shop version, which works on PC and Mac and can be downloaded for free. This runs both standalone and as a plugin.
To coincide with the giveaway - which is available to new and existing newsletter subscribers - IK Multimedia is also running a songwriting contest. This requires you to create a track that features one or more SampleTank instruments, and there are various prizes up for grabs.
You can find out how to get your free copy of Art Deco Piano in the video above and on the IK Multimedia website. The giveaway runs until 3 August.