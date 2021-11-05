IK Multimedia’s FAME Studios plugin brings home the sweet sound of Alabama

Founded by Rick Hall in Alabama, FAME Studios is one of the most iconic facilities in music history, having birthed the legendary Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section. Now IK Multimedia says that it’s managed to capture the studios’ “sound and vibe” in a new T-RackS plugin, FAME Studio Reverb.

Fame Studio Reverb offers you a total of nine spaces, including two live rooms, five iso booths an EMT plate reverb and FAME’s newly-restored echo chamber. There are Modern and Vintage modes for each, so you have a full suite of reverb effects in a single plugin.

IK Multimedia FAME Studios: pre-order and save $20 IK Multimedia FAME Studios: pre-order and save $20

Get the sound of the iconic Muscle Shoals studio in your DAW for less by pre-ordering IK's new plugin for $130/€130 (the regular price will be $150/€150).

IK has also captured not only the mic placements used by FAME’s engineers, but also where performers were positioned. Select an instrument and the software automatically repositions the mics and source in the room.

There are console emulations, too: the Neve 8232 from Studio A, and the recently renovated and restored SSL 6056 E from Studio B, as used by Stevie Ray Vaughan. You can also choose the original FAME Universal Audio 610 console, which it had hand-built.

The room acoustics of each studio were captured using IK’s Volumetric Response Modelling technique, with a new Spread control enabling you to broaden each room’s response to best fit the sound source.

Spaces can be shaped using reverb time, width and frequency controls, microphone controls (left, right, or both) and levelling/monitoring of the mixed signals. Two mono ambience faders, meanwhile, can be mixed into the stereo signal or used on their own.

T-RackS FAME Studio Reverb can be pre-ordered now for the introductory price of $130/€130 (the regular price will be $150/€150). It’ll be released in November.