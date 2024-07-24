Hurry! Andertons just shredded hundreds off a massive range of Epiphone guitars – including a whopping £400 off the gorgeous ‘58 Flying V

It’s fair to say Epiphone is having a bit of a renaissance of sorts – with the beloved Inspired by Gibson Custom range impressing us the most in recent years. Here at MusicRadar, we really can’t get enough of Epiphone right now, and that’s why we were delighted to see that music retail titan Andertons has slashed hundreds off almost 40 different models in their mega Deal Fest sale, which has just been extended.

From the Les Paul to Flying V, Riviera to the SG, there really is a guitar here for almost every style of player – and budget for that matter. To make things easier, we’ve gone through every model on offer and hand-selected a few of our favourites.

That said, with so many models receiving sizable discounts, we highly recommend checking out the full sale for yourself. Deal Fest has been extended until July 31st, so you now have even more time to make your mind up.

Andertons Deal Fest: Save big on Epiphone

As part of Deal Fest, now running all the way to the 31st of July, you can score a mind-blowing up to £400 off a range of Epiphone guitars - including the Les Paul, SG, Flying V, Explorer, Firebird and more.

The SG is a powerhouse guitar with a tone that can shake a room. This horned devil is much loved by Angus Young, Tony Iommi, and Derek Trucks for its mid-focused tone and singing high end, and luckily, there are plenty of models on offer right now.

First up is the stunning Epiphone Joe Bonamassa 1963 SG Custom, which has had its price slashed by a generous £130. In our glowing review of this stellar signature model, we said, "This guitar is stunning to look at, a joy to play, and has the tone to boot. Whether you are a Bonamassa fan or not, we highly urge you to check this guitar out."

Looking for something a little more modern? Well, be sure to check out the aggressive Epiphone SG Modern Figured in eye-catching Purple Burst, which is now down to only £649.

When we think of iconic guitar shapes, our mind is instantly drawn to the legendary Flying V. Epiphone has lovingly paid tribute to the earliest example of this celebrated design, and now you can own one for a fraction of the cost. Andertons has slashed a mind-blowing £400 off the beautiful Epiphone 1958 Korina Flying V.

Now, Deal Fest is not all about Epiphone guitars. The sale covers a wide range of music-making goodies, so be sure to check out the entire sale before it's too late.