HoRNet’s SongKey plugin now detects chords and tempo and supports MIDI

HoRNet has unveiled the third version of its SongKey plugin, and it’s even smarter than it was before.

Play it a song and, not only will it tell you what key it’s in - with a confidence level indicating the level of certainty – but it can also name the chords being played and the song tempo. What’s more, there’s now MIDI I/O, so it can do its detective work on MIDI tracks or chords that you feed it, and record the output.

Work has also been done on SongKey’s chronogram, which gives you a level representation of the intensity of each note playing in the song being analysed. This is said to be more reliable and cleaner than previously.

There’s also an AI unit at work here - this powers the chord detection and can recognise sevenths, fifths and suspended chords. It also enables SongKey to detect key changes that occur in the middle of a song, and display them in realtime.

SongKey Mk3 is available now priced at €12.99, with an update from the previous version costing €2.99. Find out more on the HoRNet plugins website.