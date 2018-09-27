Hercules DJ announces brand new controllers, including the largest it has ever created

Hercules Dj has launched a clutch of new controllers, which include the flagship Inpulse 300 and diminutive Starlight.

The Inpulse range includes two new models; the compact Inpulse 200 and the larger, more advanced Inpulse 300 - measuring at 18.9" x 11.2".

Both controllers are designed to teach you how to DJ and build up your skills with unique hardware light guides and integrated DJ Academy tutorials within the Djuced software.

The software also includes and Intelligent Music Assistant, which analyses and suggests the best tracks for your mix and with the Energy level function, you’ll be able match the best tracks for the occasion.

Star light, star bright

Hecules DJ has teamed up with Serato, once again, to produce a new compact Serato DJ controller called Starlight.

In what Hercules DJ is calling an “ultra-compact, ultra-light and ultra-practical device”, Starlight includes everything you need to mix and scratch with Serato DJ Lite.

With the built-in audio interface, you’ll be able to monitor your mix on headphones, play through speakers at the same time and the unit also includes RGB strobe-effect backlighting underneath the base.