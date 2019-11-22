Has Behringer hidden a secret Warp Drive button in its Model D synthesizer?

Behringer has dropped another synth-based teaser video, but this time it's not a brand new product, or is it?

The Music Tribe brand's version of the Moog Model D has been around for a couple of years now, but it would seem that the Minimoog emulation has been harbouring a secret that Uli Behringer has kept under his hat, until now.

In this video we see a slightly confused Behringer employee taking a call from Uli eluding to a secret compartment within the synth that features a 'Warp Drive' button.

There have been numerous videos showing the insides of a Behringer D and so far no one has found such a compartment.

In true Behringer fashion, the video is just the beginning and the story will be continued, so be sure to stay tuned from more developments.