Behringer’s $35 studio headphones look strangely familiar

It looks like Behringer isn’t just taking ‘inspiration’ from old synth designs just at the moment; the company’s new BH 770 studio reference headphones bear more than a passing resemblance to Beyerdynamic’s acclaimed DT 770 cans. The name is a bit of a giveaway, too.

Whether they sound the same, of course, remains to be seen/heard, but we can tell you that the BH 770s have 53mm dynamic drivers and a frequency response of 10Hz to 38kHz.

Sound-wise, these lightweight and supposedly comfortable headphones aim to provide “natural speaker-like monitoring with spacious sound staging”, while the closed-back design should offer decent sound isolation.

As with many Behringer products, though, one of the main selling points is the price: a mere $35. That alone will be enough to make many people consider giving them a try.