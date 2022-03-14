Learn to play online with Harry Connick Jr at his new Piano Party

His music has doubtless inspired countless people to start playing the piano over the years, but now Harry Connick Jr is offering a structured way of sharing his skills with his new Piano Party.

This paid-for platform promises to make learning to play fun, with Connick offering nine on-demand video lessons that “bring the basics of piano to life”.

The lessons deal with everything from note identification and posture to scales, chords and - ultimately - two-handed playing, with Harry offering two additional live experiences to those who sign-up to the Premium package. You’ll also have the chance to gather and connect with fellow players.

This isn’t Connick’s first stab at teaching, as he previously put together a collection of lessons for online piano learning platform Playground Sessions .

Season one of the Piano Party kicks off on 29 March, when participants will have immediate and unlimited access to all nine lessons. The Premium package costs $70, and the Basic package costs $50.