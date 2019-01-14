Learn piano from Harry Connick Jr with Playground Sessions

If you’re looking for an online piano tutor, you could do worse than Grammy-winner Harry Connick Jr. He’s teamed up with Playground Sessions, which was co-created by none other than music legend Quincy Jones, to create a range of lessons for beginners and more advanced players.

“Music can be played by anyone, from anywhere, said Connick. So many of you have thought about learning to play. With Playground Sessions, you can expect success and have fun learning.”

Playground Sessions runs on Windows, Mac and iOS, and uses a combination of video tutorials, gamification and real-time feedback. There are various subscription options: you can pay $17.99 a month, $119.88 a year, or $289.99 for a one-off ‘lifetime’ option.

