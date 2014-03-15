Zakk Wylde's Gibson Les Paul Bullseye stolen

Zakk Wylde's famous Gibson Les Paul in Pelham Blue Bullseye finish has been stolen in the Chicago area.

The guitar (pictured) was taken from Zakk's tour bus, along with a leather Black Label society vest during the Experience Hendrix show at the Chicago Theatre on March 14, and is finished in a Pelham Blue version of Zakk's distinctive Bullseye pattern, with gold hardware, block inlays and EMG pickups.

Zakk is asking anyone with information on the guitar's whereabouts to get in touch via his Twitter profile, @ZakkWyldeBLS.

