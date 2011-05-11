Yamaha Six String Theory deadline looms

The deadline for Yamaha's annual Six String Theory competition is 15 May so there's still time to enter a competition with some seriously good prizes. Read on for the official skinny from Yamaha Guitars:

"The international competition is a partnership between Yamaha, Lee Ritenour, The National Guitar Workshops and The Crown of the Continent Guitar Foundation and seeks to find and showcase the next generation of great guitarists.

"Some amazing prizes are on offer including endorsement deals from Yamaha Guitars, Monster Cables and D'Addario strings together with a recording contract opportunity with Concord Records, a vacation package at Flathead Lake Lodge in Montana, scholarships to the National Guitar workshops and personal mentoring from Lee Ritenour. And of course top-end Yamaha SG guitars.

"If you're serious about your guitar playing you can't miss out on this great Yamaha initiative. Participation could not be simpler, all you have to do is upload a couple of five-minute videos to YouTube. Entrants need to be non-professional players over 16-years of age.

"36 semi-finalists will then be selected and they are provided with full tuition scholarships to the National Guitar Workshops in the USA where they will also compete to reach the final. Six finalists will then be given full Scholarships to The Crown Of The Continent Guitar Workshop in Montana worth over $4500 and where tutors include Joe Bonamassa, Steve Lukather and Lee Ritenour."

Visit the Six String Theory website for more.