Win! The contents of TG's blag box!

To celebrate our new look issue, we've put together a prize bundle to be won by one luck fan of TG's social media pages.

The prizes include the following:

TG Overdrive Beer

Wylde Audio T-Shirt (M)

Alesis Guitar Link Wireless

The Les Paul Manual book

Rotosound Lemon Oil

Rotosound Guitar Polish

Bare Knuckle Pickups beer mats

D'Addario XL Nickel 0.010-0.046 strings

Snark Picks Teddy's Tortoiseshell 12-pack guitar picks

The Youngs - The Brothers Who Build AC/DC book

Adrenalized - Life, Def Leppard & Beyond (Phil Collen) book

Tusq guitar picks

TC Electronic PolyTune Clip

Snark headstock tuner

Chops musicians hand care

How to enter

Simply post a photo of yourself with the latest issue of Total Guitar (issue 286, November 2016) to Facebook or Twitter, tag us in it (@totalguitar) and include the hashtag #TGgiveaway. You must also do this before 5pm (BST) on 28 October 2016 when the competition closes.

Criteria

1. Photos must feature a copy of Total Guitar

2. The post must include the hashtag #TGgiveaway

3. You must tag Total Guitar into the post via Facebook or Twitter

4. Enter by 5pm (BST) on 28 October 2016 when the competition closes

All posts which meet the above criteria will be entered into the competition and the winner will be picked at random.

Terms and conditions

By taking part in this competition, you agree to be bound by the terms and conditions below, as well as the Competition Rules: http://www.futureplc.com/competition-rules/.

The 'Editor's Giveaway' will take place between 24-28 October 2016. Competition contains alcohol and you must be a UK resident aged 18 or over to enter.

By entering this competition, you give Future and its licensees the right, free of charge, to republish your entry for any purpose.

The prize winners will be chosen from all entries from the people who meet the above 'Criteria'. The judges' decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into. Entries will be judged Monday 31 October

There will be one (1) prize bundle, details of which will be announced on the day of the 'Editor's Giveaway'.

The competition closes at 5pm (BST) 28 October 2016. Entries entered after 5pm may not be counted.

There is no cash alternative.