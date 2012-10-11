Win Korg GA1 guitar tuner!

If there's one item that every guitarist needs, it's a guitar tuner. There's nothing worse that having a wonky sounding guitar with no tuner to hand, so we've teamed up with the good people of Korg to give you a chance to win one of five GA1 Digital Guitar/Bass tuners.

The super-compact GA1 is the answer to every tuning problem you'll ever have, and thanks to its pocket-sized design and over 100 hours of battery life, you need never be without a convenient tuner ever again.

To enter our competition, simply click through to win a Korg GA1, answer a multiple choice question, and cross your fingers!

For more information on the GA1, visit the official Korg website.