Win front row seats at the Birmingham leg of Rush's Time Machine tour

Enter our competition for the chance to get up close and personal with your heroes (image © Brittany Somerset/Corbis)

As we write this, the blistering rock machine that is Rush is pulverising the senses of audiences on the UK leg of the band's 2011 Time Machine Tour. You've heard that they are playing a three-and-a-half hour set, right? And that the set includes Moving Pictures, in its entirety, for the very first time on UK soil?

We bet you'd love a ticket to see that. How about say, a pair of tickets? In the front row? With a pre-show meet and greet with Alex and Geddy thrown in for good measure?

Well, it sounds too good to be true, but courtesy of the band's management, we can offer one lucky person a pair of front row seats at Rush's Birmingham LG Arena show on Sunday 22 May 2011, along with a meet and greet before the performance.

To be in with a chance of winning, you'll have to tackle the question below, but first, please be aware that due to the short notice nature of the competition, the winner will be notified by telephone on the afternoon of Thursday 19 May. The winner will also be responsible for covering all transport and accommodation costs themselves.

In short, if you can't get to Birmingham, UK on Sunday 22 May then it's probably not worth entering.

So, to be in with a chance of winning this awesome competition and having a considerably more entertaining Sunday evening than you might otherwise have been expecting, answer the following question correctly:

What is the name of the godlike genius who occupies the drum stool in Rush?

a) Neil Peart

b) Neil Buchanan

c) Bernard Purdie