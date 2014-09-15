More

Win a private guitar lesson with Philip Sayce

Get personalised tips from the blues guitarist and win goodies!

To celebrate the release of new album, Influence, blues ace Philip Sayce is offering one lucky winner the chance to share a 30-minute one-on-one guitar lesson via Skype - if you want to learn the secrets behind Philip's ferocious playing, or just work on your phrasing with a pro, now's your chance.

If you're not quite fortunate enough to win first prize, one runner-up will receive a copy of Philip's new album plus a poster and guitar pick, while a second runner-up will get their hands on a poster and guitar pick.

Philip Sayce's new album, Influence, is out now - check out Philip's official site for more info.