WIN! A pair of tickets to Tech-Fest and a Legator Ninja 200-SE 7-string



If you're into all things tech-metal and you're not heading to this year's Tech-Fest, you're probably wasting your summer. Fortunately, there's a chance to redeem yourself by entering our competition.

Thanks to the kind folk at the fest, you could win a pair of tickets to the event, and see the likes of Betraying The Martyrs, Heart Of A Coward and Decapitated over the 10-12 July weekend. What's more, we've thrown a beastly Legator Ninja 200-SE 7-string into the bundle, so you can practise your finest legato licks in style.