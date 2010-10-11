Win a Fender guitar, amp and goodies worth £700!

To celebrate the launch of MusicRadar's new Fender Channel featuring exclusive video demos of the company's hottest new gear, we're giving away a killer bundle of Fender goodies.
Up for grabs is an awesome new Mustang I combo, a Fender Standard Stratocaster in Candy Apple Red plus picks, strings and a whole load of other cool accessories. That's £700 of Fender goodness right there.
To enter, first head on over to the Fender Channel and check out MusicRadar's Guitar Editor Chris Vinnicombe putting the Mustang I through its paces in this video, then answer the following question:
What is the final amp model that Chris demos in the video? Is it,
a) Metal 2000
b) Super-Sonic
c) '59 Bassman
Click here to enter and view the terms and conditions. The full prize consists of:
Fender Mustang I amp
Fender Standard Stratocaster (maple fretboard, Candy Apple Red finish)
Fender Rock-On Touring Picks
150L Pure Nickel Ball End 9-42 Strings
Black Patchworks Series Strap
California Clear Guitar Cable in Lake Placid Blue
Mini Electric Stand
Sparkle Tuner
Fender Smart Capo
Check out MusicRadar's new Fender Channel here
