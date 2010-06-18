Win a Digidesign Eleven Rack worth £769

Digidesign's Eleven Rack is the Pro Tools system for guitarists. As well as being a standalone hardware guitar amp/effects modelling unit, it's also a computer recording interface.

Now MusicRadar, in conjunction with Avid, is giving you the chance to win this splendid package, which features not just the hardware, but a copy of Pro Tools LE and a comprehensive collection of virtual instruments and FX plug-ins.

You can enter the Digidesign Eleven Rack competition here. Just answer the simple multiple choice question and Eleven Rack - which has a UK retail price of £769 - could soon be sitting in your studio or behind you on-stage.

Good luck!