WIN! £4,000-worth of gear!

Over 20 years of Total Guitar, we've seen a lot of gear, and judging by the quality of kit we get in these days, one thing's for sure: we've never had it better. So, to celebrate our 20th birthday, we got in touch with some of our favourite companies and lined up a colossal bounty of guitars, amps, effects, accessories and more for one lucky winner - see below for the full list of prizes.
The list of prizes in full
- Hagstrom Super Swede EMG
- Fender Sonoran SCE
- Blackstar ID:260TVP
- Blackstar Fly 3
- Boss ME-80
- Boss OD-1X Overdrive
- Boss PS-6 Harmonist
- Boss SD-1W Super Overdrive
- Boss BD-2W Blues Driver
- Boss TE-2 Tera Echo
- Boss CE-5 Chorus Ensemble
- Boss FV-500H volume pedal
- TC Electronic Flashback X4
- TC Electronic Ditto X2 Looper
- TC Electronic Hall Of Fame Mini Reverb
- TC Electronic PolyTune 2
- IK Multimedia iRig HD
- IK Multimedia iLoud
- IK Multimedia AmpliTube All-in Bundle (includes AmpliTube 3, AmpliTube Fender, AmpliTube Orange, Ampeg SVX, AmpliTube Slash and AmpliTube Jimi Hendrix Anniversary)
- Mono Guitar Sleeve
- Pedaltrain PT-3
- T-Rex Fuel Tank Chameleon
- Dunlop GCB95 Cry Baby Wah Wah
- Vox Mini5 Rhythm
- Korg Pandora Stomp
- Line 6 Relay G30
- 2x Planet Waves American Stage cables
- 6x Planet Waves Classic Series patch cables
- Planet Waves Classic Celluloid, Duralin and Black Ice picks
- Planet Waves NS Artist Capo
- D'Addario t-shirt
- D'Addario hipflask
- Planet Waves lock strap
- 2x boxes of D'Addario NYXL strings
- Marshall Major headphones
- Danelectro Transparent Overdrive V2
- Danelectro Drive V2
- D&A Electric Gigstand
- D&A Acoustic Gigstand
- IsoAcoustics ISO-L8R430 amp stand
