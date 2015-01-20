WIN! £4,000-worth of gear!

More

Over 20 years of Total Guitar, we've seen a lot of gear, and judging by the quality of kit we get in these days, one thing's for sure: we've never had it better. So, to celebrate our 20th birthday, we got in touch with some of our favourite companies and lined up a colossal bounty of guitars, amps, effects, accessories and more for one lucky winner - see below for the full list of prizes.

The list of prizes in full

  • Hagstrom Super Swede EMG
  • Fender Sonoran SCE
  • Blackstar ID:260TVP
  • Blackstar Fly 3
  • Boss ME-80
  • Boss OD-1X Overdrive
  • Boss PS-6 Harmonist
  • Boss SD-1W Super Overdrive
  • Boss BD-2W Blues Driver
  • Boss TE-2 Tera Echo
  • Boss CE-5 Chorus Ensemble
  • Boss FV-500H volume pedal
  • TC Electronic Flashback X4
  • TC Electronic Ditto X2 Looper
  • TC Electronic Hall Of Fame Mini Reverb
  • TC Electronic PolyTune 2
  • IK Multimedia iRig HD
  • IK Multimedia iLoud
  • IK Multimedia AmpliTube All-in Bundle (includes AmpliTube 3, AmpliTube Fender, AmpliTube Orange, Ampeg SVX, AmpliTube Slash and AmpliTube Jimi Hendrix Anniversary)
  • Mono Guitar Sleeve
  • Pedaltrain PT-3
  • T-Rex Fuel Tank Chameleon
  • Dunlop GCB95 Cry Baby Wah Wah
  • Vox Mini5 Rhythm
  • Korg Pandora Stomp
  • Line 6 Relay G30
  • 2x Planet Waves American Stage cables
  • 6x Planet Waves Classic Series patch cables
  • Planet Waves Classic Celluloid, Duralin and Black Ice picks
  • Planet Waves NS Artist Capo
  • D'Addario t-shirt
  • D'Addario hipflask
  • Planet Waves lock strap
  • 2x boxes of D'Addario NYXL strings
  • Marshall Major headphones
  • Danelectro Transparent Overdrive V2
  • Danelectro Drive V2
  • D&A Electric Gigstand
  • D&A Acoustic Gigstand
  • IsoAcoustics ISO-L8R430 amp stand

Thanks to the following companies

Rosetti
Fender GBI
Blackstar Amps
Roland UK
TC Electronic
IK Multimedia
Westside Distribution
Korg UK
Line 6
D'Addario / Planet Waves
Marshall Amps
JHS
SCV Distribution