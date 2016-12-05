Watch a man play and shoot a guitar made from a shotgun

Shovels, microwaves, games consoles, skateboards… People will make guitars out of anything these days - including, it seems, shotguns.

In the video above, Indiana's Big Damn Band guitarist Rev. Peyton shows off some mean slide licks before interrupting his playing to unload his 12-gauge on an unsuspecting box.

Rev. Peyton has called shotgun on the concept behind the three-string Guitgun, but it turns out the instrument was put together pickup designer Bryan Fleming, who also hand-built the pickup for the instrument.

Regardless, judging from the right Rev's reaction to the guitar, it seems happiness really is a warm gun.