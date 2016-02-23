Rob Scallon's shovel guitar is none-more-metal

You know Rob Scallon - he's the man behind YouTube sensations such as Does It Djent? and One Fret Song, not to mention the third biggest guitar personality in the world today. Well, he just took metal to a whole new level thanks to a guitar made out of a freaking shovel.

Featuring a single string and EMG 81 active humbucker, the shovel delivers some serious riffage, as you can hear above, and was made by Bob from YouTube channel I Like To Make Stuff.

Rob assures us that a making-of video is due to land next week - until then, dig the one-string heaviness.