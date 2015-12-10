The 10 biggest guitar personalities in the world today

After receiving over 50,000 votes across 11 categories, this year's Total Guitar readers' polls were fiercely competitive. Now, the results have been tallied, and we're ready to announce what you voted the finest gear and guitarists of 2015.

These are the players who keep us entertained, whether that's through snappy soundbites in the press or insightful – and often hilarious – videos. This is who had you enthralled this year, starting with…

Alain Johannes

First thing's first: Alain Johannes is a badass player and, clearly, a lovely fellow. Both of these are prized assets in a world full of ego-driven guitarists, and they mean Alain makes both an insightful interviewer and an adept jammer.

We highly recommend spending some time in his company.