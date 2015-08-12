Skateboards become guitars at the hands of Prisma Guitars

Say 'board' to a guitarist and 'pedal' is the usual knee-jerk response, but that could soon change thanks to the efforts of San Francisco-based industrial designer Nick Pourfard, who creates guitars from old skateboards.

Using anywhere from four to 44 skateboards in each guitar, Pourfard's creations come as fully skateboard bodies, semi-hollow designs or skate top with alder- or mahogany-backed configurations.

There are six Prisma body shapes (two for bass), all of which are finished with nitrocellulose lacquer, while the guitars' necks are built using yet more skateboards or plain old hard-rock maple.

Check out the video above for a closer look at Pourfard's guitar designs, and head over to Prisma Guitars for more.