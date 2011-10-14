VIDEO: Watch a live Beady Eye concert stream!

MUZU.TV, the online music video site with the world's largest legal catalogue, will bring you a live concert stream of Beady Eye as they play, direct from the Collombiahalle in Berlin.

Catch all the action, experience the atmosphere live and enjoy the music as the band play to a packed audience.Watch the live stream here on Friday 14 October at 8:00pm GMT (9:00pm CET) here.

And Beady Eye are on tour across Europe with dates to come still this year in the UK and America:

07/10 Rome, Atlantico

08/10 Padova, Gran TeatroGeox

10/10 Munich, Tonhalle

11/10 Zürich, Volkhaus

13/10 Vienna, Gasometer

14/10 Berlin, Columbiahalle

16/10 Copenhagen, Vega

18/10 Amsterdam, Heineken Music Hall